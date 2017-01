http://www.jacksonvilleendodontics.com, 8708 Perimeter Park Blvd #3, Jacksonville, FL 32216, (904) 646-1414

A tooth that has received treatment may fail to heal or the pain may continue to exist. Sometimes, the pain may occur months or years after treatment. If so, Endodontic Retreatment may be needed. With the appropriate care, teeth that have had endodontic treatment will last as long as other natural teeth.