www.hitcenterjax.com, 9446 Philips Highway, Jacksonville, FL, United States: (904) 475-9600

Founded in 2003. The HIT Center of Jacksonville has helped thousands of clients achieve their personal exercise goals, whether it’s an aspiring athlete trying to take their game to the next level or someone that just wants to get healthy. The “High Intensity Training” model, incorporates interval training exercises within an environment that pushes clients to the max, changing lives for the better.