Crock Pot Cooking 101

Sammy Pappas is a co-founder of Dietitians of Palm Valley, registered dietitian and certified personal trainer. Pappas enjoys blogging about nutrition, fitness, and wellness.

Whether you’re a beginner to the kitchen or an experienced chef, the crock pot is a must have for simple, quick, healthy dinners! Crock pots provide the homemade meal without slaving away in the kitchen all day. Here are some quick tips to help better utilize the crockpot.

Helpful Hints:

Don’t lift the lid to stir, especially if you are cooking on the low setting. Each time you lift the lid, enough heat will escape that the cooking time should be extended by 20-30 minutes.

Remove skin from poultry, and trim excess fat from meats. Fats will melt with long cooking times, and will add an unpleasant texture, not to mention excess calories, to the finished dish.

Most meats require 8 hours of cooking on LOW. Less tender cuts of meat like chuck and stew meat work well with this cooking method.

Safety & Temperature:

One hour on HIGH is equivalent to two hours on LOW.

For food safety, it is best to cook on HIGH for the first hour to quickly bring the temperature up to 140ºF. Then turn the dial to LOW and finish cooking. Some crock pots are programmable and can be set to do this.

Ingredient Info: