Go Nuts for National Heart Health Month!

People who eat nuts as part of a heart-healthy diet can lower their “bad” cholesterol. High LDL cholesterol is one of the primary causes of heart disease.

Eating nuts as part of a healthy diet can provide nutritional benefits for your heart. Nuts, which contain unsaturated fatty acids, are a great on-the-go snack food! A serving is a small handful (1.5 ounces) of whole nuts or 2 tablespoons of nut butter. Eighty percent of a nut is made up of fat. Although most of this fat is healthy fat, it’s still a calorie dense food. Stick to the proper portion size!

Eating nuts and not cutting back on saturated fats found in many dairy and meat products won’t do your heart any good. In addition to consuming nuts, make sure to consume a diet high in fruits, veggies, lean meats, whole grains, and low-fat dairy.

Besides being packed with protein, most nuts contain some of these heart-healthy substances:

Many nuts are also rich in omega-3 fatty acids. Omega-3s are a healthy form of fatty acids that help your heart. Nuts are one of the best plant-based sources of omega-3 fatty acids. All nuts contain fiber, which helps lower your cholesterol. Fiber makes you feel full, so you eat less.

A substance that can help lower your cholesterol. Plant sterols are often added to products, but sterols occur naturally in nuts. L-arginine.A substance that may help improve the health of your artery walls by making them more flexible and less prone to blood clots that can block blood flow.

So, there you have it…go nuts for nuts this February! But always remember; everything in moderation!