Fitness Mindset for Permanent Resolution

This time of year millions of Americans are purchasing gym memberships and jumping on treadmills to start New Year’s resolutions.

Don’t be fooled though, said Marie Merritt, a local certified personal trainer and studio owner. Fitness and resolutions will only be maintained with the correct mindset.

“Most people think of fitness as a chore, and for me it’s just an avenue to get people to accomplish what they want in their life,” said Merritt, who opened Momentum Wellness in 2005.

A life-long athlete and soccer player, Merritt tells her clients that exercise should fit into their life whether it’s a bike ride or a walk.

“There is no perfect answer for anybody,” she said and encourages people to see exercise fitness for its core purpose.

“Fitness is pulling us back to what we were meant to do as a society,” Merritt said. “Our bodies are supposed to move.”

Merritt provides these three tips to keep up your active lifestyle:

Understand you are worth it and you are doing it for yourself. Change one or two things at a time. One step at a time. Stop dieting. Food is fuel. It’s recovery. It gives you energy to get through your day.

Watch Merritt’s interview on BUZZ TV Health Segment.