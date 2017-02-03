Preston Schulz, Achieve Fitness

2349 Village Square Parkway

Fleming Island , FL 32003

Phone: www.achievefitness.com

Email: Preston@Achievefitnesscenters.com

Website: (904) 945-8905

Hours

Mon 5:00 am – 10:00 pm

Tues 5:00 am – 10:00 pm

Weds 5:00 am – 10:00 pm

Thurs 5:00 am – 10:00 pm

Fri 5:00 am – 9:00 pm

Sat 7:00 am – 6:00 pm

Sun 7:00 am – 6:00 pm

What year did you open?

2010

What is the most enjoyable part about your business/practice?

Believe it or not, the diversity of task I do here every day! Something new everyday. I truly enjoy the array of diversity.

How many locations do you have?

1

What made you want to get into your line of work?

Ive been working since I was 8 years ago. Started a marshal arts school early on too. Then I started looking into similar carrers with a higher pay profile.

Finish this sentence: “In the next years I would like my practice to…”

Expand it to other realms of Jacksonville. There is slot ahead of us right now. We have a new 3000 square foot performance center coming. We see fit to expand.

Who inspires you (could be a person or other business)?

The spitefullness of not having a task done. Exercise program design motivates me. When I see something that can be done better I would rather do it myself than complain about it.

What are some of the services you offer?

I offer more of a scientific side to personal training. Took data I collected from fitness testing and mapped out an entire years worth of fitness for my clients. Digital pdf’s for clients for a year of set work out goals. Exercise testing, generated programs. Stress detox for clients. 30 minute contact program. I take all of my marshal arts training from the past and apply it to this work out. Clients are encouraged to take out emotional stress during a work out rather than on co-workers!

What are the benefits of your services?

Life coaching design to help you manage nutriton and mental stress level. Helping make your body more durable and helping your body to cope with life.

What is important to your clients/customers?

Happiness.

How do people hear about you?

Word of mouth. Multiple contracts with clay county school board recruiting family’s and children. We could use some marketing help.