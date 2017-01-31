Cold Weather Fitness: Keeping Your Eyes Safe

Sharon Wilhelm is a BUZZ Health Blogger. She is founder and creator of Mommy Runs It, a running and healthy living blog.

Sunglasses probably aren’t the first thing that come to mind when you’re preparing for the cold. But the reality is that every day – whether it’s sunny or cloudy, summer or winter – we are exposed to ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun. In fact, some winter conditions heighten our susceptibility to UV damage, particularly for those of us who exercise outdoors in high-altitudes or in snow & ice. Fresh snow reflects nearly 80 percent of UV radiation, nearly doubling our UV exposure! And UV rays can bounce back off of frozen water, which means that the rays actually hit our skin twice. Yikes.

You’re also at risk when it’s overcast. Don’t let the fact that you can’t see the sun fool you. UV radiation is invisible and can penetrate clouds. It can also be reflected from buildings, pavement, and other surfaces.

So what does all this mean for you? Well, overexposure to UV radiation can cause all kinds of damage to your eyes, skin, and overall health. It can lead to cataracts and macular degeneration, two of the leading causes of vision loss among older Americans. Think of wearing sunglasses as protecting your older self – the self who is able to look at her grandchildren & loved ones with the same bright, clear eyes that she had in her youth.

The Vision Council of America recommends that runners & cyclists wear sunglasses with a snug fit, lightweight frames, and non-slip nose pieces and temples. The Vision Council also recommends that anyone who participates in outdoor activities during the winter should protect their eyes with any or all of the following:

Sunglasses

Sport goggles

Over-Rx sunglasses designed to be worn over prescription eyeglasses

Sun-clips that can be snapped on to a pair of eyeglasses

Photochromic lenses which darken to sunglass lenses as you move from the indoors to the outdoors

Polycarbonate lenses which offer UV protection as well as impact-resistance

How do you protect your eyes in cold weather?

A version of this post originally appeared on Mommy Runs It in December 2013