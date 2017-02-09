Healthy Take 

Healthy Pregnancy: Prenatal Fitness Programs

Healthy Pregnancy: Prenatal Fitness Programs

Tags: , , , , ,

Sharon Wilhelm is a BUZZ Health Blogger. She is founder and creator of Mommy Runs It, a running and healthy living blog.

Pregnancy can be a joyous experience, but it can also be physically and mentally stressful. Staying fit during your pregnancy can help you maintain a healthy body and mind.

Baptist Health Prenatal Yoga

Baptist Health offers prenatal yoga at several locations. Classes are gentle and safe for women in all stages of pregnancy.

Healthy Pregnancy: Prenatal Fitness Programs

4th Trimester Fitness & Birth Services

Emily Wannenburg is a doula who provides birth, fitness, and wellness support. Her services include Postpartum Recovery Fitness classes and personal training.

Healthy Pregnancy: Prenatal Fitness Programs

Mumda

Mumda provides a wide range of pregnancy, fitness, and wellness services & packages. They offer individual instruction in prenatal yoga and Pilates.

Healthy Pregnancy: Prenatal Fitness Programs

Jax Prenatal

Michelle Baur is a doula and a prenatal yoga instructor. She also teaches a natural childbirth program called Hypnobabies.

Healthy Pregnancy: Prenatal Fitness Programs