Healthy Pregnancy: Prenatal Fitness Programs

Sharon Wilhelm is a BUZZ Health Blogger. She is founder and creator of Mommy Runs It, a running and healthy living blog.

Pregnancy can be a joyous experience, but it can also be physically and mentally stressful. Staying fit during your pregnancy can help you maintain a healthy body and mind.

Baptist Health Prenatal Yoga

Baptist Health offers prenatal yoga at several locations. Classes are gentle and safe for women in all stages of pregnancy.

4th Trimester Fitness & Birth Services

Emily Wannenburg is a doula who provides birth, fitness, and wellness support. Her services include Postpartum Recovery Fitness classes and personal training.

Mumda

Mumda provides a wide range of pregnancy, fitness, and wellness services & packages. They offer individual instruction in prenatal yoga and Pilates.

Jax Prenatal

Michelle Baur is a doula and a prenatal yoga instructor. She also teaches a natural childbirth program called Hypnobabies.