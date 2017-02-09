Healthy Pregnancy: Prenatal Fitness Programs

Sharon Wilhelm is a BUZZ Health Blogger. She is founder and creator of Mommy Runs It, a running and healthy living blog.
Pregnancy can be a joyous experience, but it can also be physically and mentally stressful. Staying fit during your pregnancy can help you maintain a healthy body and mind.
Baptist Health offers prenatal yoga at several locations. Classes are gentle and safe for women in all stages of pregnancy.
4th Trimester Fitness & Birth Services
Emily Wannenburg is a doula who provides birth, fitness, and wellness support. Her services include Postpartum Recovery Fitness classes and personal training.
Mumda provides a wide range of pregnancy, fitness, and wellness services & packages. They offer individual instruction in prenatal yoga and Pilates.
Michelle Baur is a doula and a prenatal yoga instructor. She also teaches a natural childbirth program called Hypnobabies.