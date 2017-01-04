Vitamins and Supplements for Heart Health

Sharon Wilhelm is a BUZZ Health Blogger. She is founder and creator of Mommy Runs It, a running and healthy living blog.

Feburary is Heart Health Month. A healthy diet and exercise are key to maintaining good heart health, but these vitamins and supplements can also help keep your heart healthy and strong.

Florida Health Foods

Coenzyme Q 10 can be significant in preventing heart disease. You can find C0Q10 and other heart healthy supplements at Florida Health Foods.

Grassroots Natural Market

Omega-3 can help prevent heart attacks. It can be found in fish and in supplement form, both of which you can purchase at Grassroots Natural Market.

Naturally Weise

At Naturally Weise, you can consult with their on-site pharmacist and nutritionist, who can help you find the supplements you need to keep your heart healthy.

Biomax Health Foods and Juice Bar

Vitamin D deficiency is linked with increased risk for heart disease. Find Vitamin D and other supplements, as well as fresh juices and smoothies, at Biomax.