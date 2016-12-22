February Races

EnJoy Fitness is a full service triathlon, endurance, and strength training organization serving athletes throughout Northeast Florida. www.EnJoyfitnessJax.com

February 4, 8am Bank of America Tower

By joining the Fight for Air Climb, you are helping to make a positive impact in the lives of those affected by lung disease. Participants raise funds to support the mission of the American Lung Association.

Donna Marathon & Half Marathon

Finish breast cancer when you run DONNA. The events will begin at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, February 12, 2017 at the Celgene Start Line near THE PLAYERS Parking Lot off ATP Tour Boulevard in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

Ortega River Run

A Grand Prix sanctioned event, this is a great event for the whole family. Proceeds benefit the financial aid and scholarship program at St. Mark’s Episcopal Day School.

Angry Tortoise 25K/50K

Florida Striders host this fun trail run that start at 7am. This entire race is held in Cary State Forest. You can do 1 loop for 25K or 2 loops for 50K.