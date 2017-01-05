Joy Murphy is a BUZZ Health Blogger. She is the founder of EnJoy Fitness, an endurance coaching and strength training company.

Eating is something we all have to do every day. Eating serves the purpose of providing nutrients to our body. However, many of us tend to eat as a relief for an emotional issue. There is no doubt meal preparation takes work, but the level of effort you put into preparing what you eat will make a huge difference in what you get out of what you eat in the way of your weight, health and fitness. Nutrition can be very complicated and is one of the most difficult areas of our overall health and fitness to manage. Once you get a good handle on meal planning and get in a routine of prepping your food, it takes the guess work out and can produce very positive results. There are some great resources out there to help you, and of course, we are always here to guide you in the right direction. Bon appétit!