Jenn Leonard is the voice behind local running blog RunsWithPugs. She has lived in Northeast Florida for almost ten years, with her husband, son and grumble of pugs.

Lace up your sneakers, crack your glow sticks and get ready for the brightest kids’ run in North Florida: the Ready.Set.Glow 5K! The race will be held on Friday, March 31, 2017 at the Ring Power Campus (500 World Commerce Parkway) in World Golf Village, with the one mile fun run starting at 7:45 PM and the 5K at 8:00 PM.

In its second year, this chip-timed, nighttime, glow-in-the-dark race benefits the PTAs and PTOs of Mill Creek Elementary, Wards Creek Elementary and Pacetti Bay Middle School.

Jennifer Webster and Stacey Smith, founders of sponsor Empower Coaching and Co-Chairs of the event, are proud of how this race has united the community. “The race serves as an event that not only brings families together in a fun and healthy way, but also raises money for our area schools.”

Last year’s race saw 623 people cross the finish line, and organizers hope to see even more runners and walkers involved this time around.

Registration is currently $25 for the 5K, $15 for 16 and under in the 5K and $10 for the fun run. All runners will receive a bib, t-shirt and finishers medal. Prices increase on February 20 and March 31.

For questions and additional information, contact readysetglowwgv@gmail.com.