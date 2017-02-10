Kid-Friendly Races in March 2017

Sharon Wilhelm is a BUZZ Health Blogger. She is founder and creator of Mommy Runs It, a running and healthy living blog.

Many race events include a one-mile, family-friendly course. These”Fun Runs” are a great way to get your kids excited about running! Check out these March 2017 races for kids.

Kilwins Ice Cream Run: Saturday, March 4, 2017, 7:30 a.m. – St. Johns Town Center

Join Kilwins and Clarke Schools for Hearing and Speech for the 5th Annual Kilwins Ice Cream Run on Saturday, March 4, 2017. This event includes a 5K race and a one-mile Fun Run/Walk around the St. Johns Center. Participants are rewarded at the finish line with all-you-can-eat Kilwins ice cream! Go HERE to register online.

Superhero Walk/Run: Saturday, March 4, 2017, 10:00 a.m. – 2051 San Pablo Road South

Join the Alamacani Elementary School PTA on Saturday, March 4, 2017 for a fun 3K and one-mile run/walk on school grounds. Celebrate at the finish line with a dance party, bounce houses, and more! Go HERE to register online.

Shamrock’n 5k: Saturday, March 18, 2017, 8:00 a.m. (5K) and 9:00 a.m. (Fun Run) – Avenues Mall

Join Ultimate Racing on March 18th for an unforgettable St. Patty’s Day Party! You can choose the 5K (8:00 a.m.) or the one-mile fun run (9:00 a.m.) – both are sure to be fun for the whole family! Your kids will love the games and green costumes, while you enjoy green beer, green food, and great music. Go HERE to register online.