Riverside Presbyterian Day School

www.rpds.com, 830 Oak Street, Jacksonville, FL, United States: (904) 353-3459

The oldest private elementary school in Jacksonville, RPDS provides programs for Preschool, Kindergarten and Grades 1 – 6. They provide students with a carefully planned academic program within a supportive environment where respect for the individual, community, and Christian values are promoted. Riverside recognizes that each child is an individual and gears teaching strategies to ensure that children will experience success at every level of learning.