www.sevenbridgesschool.org, 402 Loring Avenue, Orange Park, FL 32073, United States: (904) 269-7377

Their goal is to deliver the most comprehensive, time efficient, and effective educational environment for students to grow in a positive way in all phases of their development. It’s a private school of up to 50 students (Pre K through 12) located in Orange Park, for students recognized as having average to above average intelligence yet experiencing difficutly, due to a learning style compromise.