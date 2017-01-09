University of North Florida Camp Composition Aids Local School Students

The College of Education and Human Services at the University of North Florida will host its annual Camp Composition, a writing camp to aid fourth- through 11th-graders to earn higher Florida Standards Assessments English language arts and writing scores, from 9 a.m. to noon, beginning Saturday, Jan. 21, and running through Saturday, Feb. 25, in Tom and Betty Petway Hall, Building 57, on the UNF campus.

The writing camp schedule is as follows:

Week 1, Saturday, Jan. 21 : Writing Prompts

: Writing Prompts Week 2, Saturday, Jan. 28 : Prewriting Strategies

: Prewriting Strategies Week 3, Saturday, Feb. 4 : Drafting Strategies

: Drafting Strategies Week 4, Saturday, Feb. 11 : Revising Strategies

: Revising Strategies Week 5, Saturday, Feb. 18 : Editing Strategies

: Editing Strategies Week 6, Saturday, Feb. 25 : Writing Celebration

Camp Composition will be led by local lead area teachers who specialize in writing instruction in grades four through 11. These teachers will work with specific writing teams and will provide weekly feedback to each individual student. Stress-reduction strategies will also be taught to students by an expert.

Camp orientation is from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday. Jan. 20, in Tom and Betty Petway Hall, Room 1100A, where the camp schedule and room assignments will be shared with participants. A completed form and registration fee of $240 is required; space is limited. Scholarships will be offered on a limited basis to students who qualify for free or reduced lunch and/or attend a Title 1 school. These students would attend at no cost. Confirmation from the school is required, and a reduced fee is also available for siblings. No refunds will be offered after Friday, Jan. 13.

For more information, visit http://www.unf.edu/coehs/celt/Camp_Composition.aspx or contact Dr. Christine L. Weber, UNF associate professor in the Department of Childhood Education, Literacy and TESOL, at (904) 620-1754 or at cweber@unf.edu.

