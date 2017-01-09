Kids Eat FREE

Brick Oven Pizzeria & Gatropub

1811 Town Center Blvd

(904) 278-1770

Parents enjoy an amazing brick oven baked pizza or any delicious hand-crafted sandwich or salad entrée and you’ll receive a kid’s entrée for free from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday’s.

BrickovenGastroPub.com

Culhane’s Irish Pub

967 Atlantic Blvd

(904) 249-9595

Bring the wee folk under 10 to Culhane’s Irish Pub to enjoy a free Crock O’ Shepard’s Pie or any other children’s menu item on Saturday’s when another adult entrée is purchased from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m..

CulhanesIrishPub.com

Bogey Grille

150 Valley Circle

904-285-5524

It is a hole-in-one for your wallet when your child under 12 receives a free entrée with one adult entrée is purchased on Tuesday’s at Bogey Grille in Ponte Vedra! This special runs from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m..

BogeyGrille.net

European Street Café

2753 Park Street

904-384-9999

All day long on Monday’s kids under 10 can receive a free entrée and juice pack with the purchase of an adult meal and drink at European Street Cafe. There are 5 locations around town so hop on the website to find the closest location.

EuropeanStreet.com

B eachside Seafood

120 3rd St. S.

(904) 444-8862

Bring the kids to the sandy side of town on Tuesday’s or Wednesday’s! Children under 10 will receive a free kids menu item with a purchase of an adult entree at Beachside Seafood. The locals love this award-winning spot!

BeachsideSeafoodRestaurant.com