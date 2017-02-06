Concerts Unveiled for Clay County Agricultural Fair

The 2017 Clay County Agricultural Fair concert lineup was announced today by Sheryl Hartzog, Marketing Director for the Clay County Fair Association. Last year 114,938 people attended the fair. Plans are underway to make the 31st Annual Clay County Agricultural Fair to be one of the best Family Traditions.

Concerts start on Wednesday, April 5, 2017 with opening acts at 7:00 PM on the Main Stage in the Cattleman’s Arena with the headliners at 8:00 PM. The Talent Show Competition will be on Tuesday at 6:30pm followed by an exciting main stage performance by Street Beat, a maximum high energy explosion of urban rhythm and dance, utilizing junk, household items and found objects for drums and percussion and featuring the pinnacle of modern “street” choreography. The winner of the talent show will be the opening act for Granger Smith with Earl Dibbler Jr. on Friday, April 7, 2017. The concert series ends on Saturday, April 8thwith a homecoming day featuring live gospel and bluegrass music all day with Steven Curtis Chapman headlining. See the full schedule and application for the talent show on their website!