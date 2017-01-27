Friday Musicale Presents Sip, Sup, Swing! 2nd Annual Fundraising Event

Friday Musicale, 645 Oak Street presents Sip, Sup, Swing! 2nd Annual Fundraising Event; supporting their Free Concerts and Educational Outreach Programs on Saturday, February 18 from 6 to 11 p.m. featuring the Chris Thomas Band.

Friday Musicale, formed over 126 years ago, by the ‘Ladies of Jacksonville’ before women were even allowed to vote; to bring fine music to the Greater Jacksonville community while adding to its legacy of musical excellence. Today, Friday Musicale offers Jacksonville residents of all ages the opportunity to attend performances of accomplished musicians from around the world at no cost.

Additionally, Friday Musicale continues to nurture young musicians through recitals, concerts, competitions and master classes, offering two annual competitions in which students can compete, an Outstanding Young Pianists Competition and a Scholarship Competition. Friday Musicale awards two, four-year scholarships to graduating high school seniors who are seeking a music degree. In Title One schools, Friday Musicale presents its educational outreach program (with corresponding book) about the life of Le Chevalier de Saint-Georges, “The Black Mozart.” Friday Musicale also provides cultural and educational opportunities to economically challenged communities allowing residents of these neighborhoods, particularly child and the elderly, to enjoy and appreciate music that they would not otherwise have an opportunity to experience.

Tickets are $75 per person and can be purchased online at FridayMusicale.com or by phone at (904) 355-7584.

6 – 7 p.m. – Cocktail Hour, music by Gina Martinelli

7 – 8:30 p.m. – Dinner

8:30 – 11 p.m. – Dancing with The Chris Thomas Band and Raffle Auction