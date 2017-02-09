Marsha Ambrosius and Eric Benét M.E. Tour comes to Florida Theatre

Jacksonville, Fla. – Platinum-selling recording artists and songwriters Marsha Ambrosius and Eric Benét will unite this spring for The M.E. Tour.

Described as an intimately special concert experience, this special concert is coming to the Florida Theatre on April 26 at 8pm.

Tickets will be available to the general public starting Friday February 10 at 10am. Tickets can be purchased at floridatheatre.com or by calling the Box Office at 904.355.ARTS(2787)

Marsha Ambrosius has been at the forefront of soul music since her beginnings in Floetry and continues to reinvent herself as a solo artist as she prepares for two new singles via Human Re Sources Records ahead of the tour’s kick-off. Nominated for a total of six Grammys and honored as BMI’s Songwriter of the Year, Marsha’s music is a frank and candid glimpse of her life and perspectives as a woman.

Ambrosius will be joined onstage by contemporary R&B artist Eric Benét, known for his dedicated commitment to crafting authentic music that engages the soul. Benét, a fellow Grammy nominee, perfects the smooth and crystal clear sound of traditional R&B, with influences from the likes of Stevie Wonder, Ella Fitzgerald, and Queen. His 2016 single “Sunshine” climbed the radio charts, reaching TOP 5 Urban AC and is featured on his self-titled album that debuted on the Billboard charts at #7 on R&B. The two have promised a once in a lifetime concert experience, with electrifying collaborations and a soulful, creative sound.

