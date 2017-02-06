St. Pauli and X102.9 present Pepper and Less Than Jake with guests The Attack and The Bunny Gang

Feb. 25

St. Augustine Amphitheatre

StAugAmphitheatre.com

St. Pauli and X102.9 present Pepper and Less Than Jake in an alternative pop and ska punk extravaganza live at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on Saturday, February 25.

It’s the hardest thing we’ve ever done as a band to make this record,” says guitarist/vocalist Kaleo Wassman of Pepper, in speaking on the recording process of their new self-titled album. “It speaks loudly and widely to a broader audience while maintaining everything good about the band, which, first of all, is our positive attitude.”

After releasing five albums, Pepper has opened a new chapter in their storied career which began in 1997 when the trio moved to the mainland from their hometown of Kailua Kona, Hawaii. Pepper has toured extensively with groups like 311, Slightly Stoopid, Flogging Molly and Sublime With Rome, and spent several summers on Warped Tour. The band’s music – both live and on their releases – is really about enjoying life and being grateful for each experience. Pepper embodies not only a style of music but a lifestyle, one that’s most easily found on beaches across the world, but also one that’s relatable to anyone anywhere.

Formed in 1992, Less Than Jake is a ska punk band from Gainesville, Florida. Less Than Jake released their debut album, “Pezcore,” in 1995, following a series of independent seven-inch single releases. The band’s subsequent two studio albums, “Losing Streak” and “Hello Rockview,” were released on Capitol Records, and the band’s fifth studio album, “Anthem” was the group’s most commercially successful to date, featuring the singles, “She’s Gonna Break Soon” and “The Science of Selling Yourself Short.” In 2008, Less Than Jake founded their own label, Sleep It Off Records, and released its seventh full-length album, “GNV FLA.” After more than two decades together—Less Than Jake are embracing a total back to basics approach. Drummer Vinnie Fiorello recalls, “We started out very internal, and nowadays we handle a lot internally again.”