Feb. 25-26

Seawalk Pavilion

JacksonvilleBeach.org

The Community First Seawalk Music Festival celebrates the rich and diverse local resources with local artists, volunteers and food vendors. This free two-day event is held at the beach at the Seawalk Pavilion located on 1st Street N., just behind Jacksonville Beach City Hall. Hear some of the best up-and-coming talent from the First Coast, and taste and experience the great offerings from local vendors and mobile eateries. Join the fun of this family-friendly kick-off to summer.