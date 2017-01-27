Daily’s Place Unveils First Wave of Artists to Perform at New Amphitheater This Summer

LIVE NATION INTRODUCED AS PREFERRED PROGRAMMING PARTNER

Jacksonville Jaguars announce priority purchasing benefit for Season Ticket Members

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Bold Events today announced the first wave of shows set to christen the all new Daily’s Place stage this summer, including the grand opening act of DAVE MATTHEWS and TIM REYNOLDS with an acoustic set on May 30, their only appearance in Florida this year. Country music superstar act ZAC BROWN BAND will close out summer with a high-energy performance on Sept. 21. DIERKS BENTLEY has also booked a headlining appearance at downtown Jacksonville’s newest entertainment destination, alongside a host of multi-genre, chart-topping musical acts.

“This is only the beginning,” said Bold Events President MARK LAMPING. “Daily’s Place is a landmark project in the ongoing revitalization of downtown Jacksonville. Our goals for the amphitheater have always been two fold – to build a state-of-the-art facility that would attract first-class artists to downtown Jacksonville and to program the venue year-round with a cross section of musical genres for fans across the First Coast and beyond. Today’s announcement represents the first of many to come.”

Homegrown Jacksonville favorite, TEDESCHI TRUCKS BAND, will get the party started on the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend. The very next night, TRAIN and their “Play That Song Tour” will rock the Daily’s Place stage alongside O.A.R. and NATASHA BEDINGFIELD.

In July, classic rock fans will get to see one of America’s longest running bands, CHICAGO, when they are joined by THE DOOBIE BROTHERS. They’ll be followed in August by FOREIGNER, in a stop on their 40th anniversary tour. Fans ready to rock won’t want to miss a summer performance by 311. Rounding out the first wave of concert announcements are shows by BRYAN ADAMS, the GOO GOO DOLLS, 90s favorite THIRD EYE BLIND with special guests the SILVERSUN PICKUPS, and the family-friendly KIDZ BOP.

Assisting in the unveiling of the first confirmed Daily’s Place concerts were representatives from Live Nation, which has been selected as the preferred programming partner and co-facility manager of Daily’s Place. As the premier programming content provider in the industry, Live Nation will support Daily’s Place with its expertise in sales and marketing, ticketing, customer service and event production.

“We are very excited to be working with Shad Khan, Mark Lamping, Chad Johnson, and the entire Jacksonville Jaguars team in this world class facility,” said Neil Jacobsen, president of Live Nation Florida. “The Jaguars do everything first class, and this new facility will be no exception. We look forward to a very successful partnership that will change the musical landscape of downtown Jacksonville.”

Ticket on-sale dates for this first wave of confirmed shows will vary between acts, but will begin as early as Friday, Feb. 10 with Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds. The most up-to-date ticketing information will be available at www.dailysplace.com. Entertainment fans are encouraged to visit the site and register to receive concert and event alerts.

Today, the Jacksonville Jaguars also announced an all new priority purchasing benefit for their season ticket members. Ticket renewal notices will be sent to existing Season Ticket Members on Monday, Jan. 30. Beginning immediately, all renewed and new Jags365 Members will receive presale purchasing opportunities for shows at Daily’s Place.

“Jaguars Season Ticket Members support the team 365 days a year, and the Jags365 program is our commitment to provide those fans exclusive benefits and access to the team year-round and not just during football season,” said CHAD JOHNSON, Jaguars senior vice president of sales and service. “With the opening of Daily’s Place, that promise has intensified as they can now access benefits like priority purchasing for the outstanding slate of shows set to visit downtown Jacksonville.”

The Jaguars also confirmed that Season Ticket Members will receive Loyalty Reward Pricing if they renew their tickets by the early renewal date ofFeb. 28.

Daily’s Place is currently under construction adjacent to EverBank Field, the home of the National Football League’s Jacksonville Jaguars. A partnership between the Jaguars and the City of Jacksonville, the state-of-the-art facility’s 5,500-seat amphitheater and flex facility will sit underneath an iconic roof structure, creating a one-of-a-kind outdoor concert atmosphere at once both intimate and epic.

In addition to naming right’s sponsor Daily’s, Lamping also introduced four new corporate sponsors on Friday, all of which are headquartered in Jacksonville. FIS, St. Vincent’s HealthCare and Swisher International have each signed on as Founding Partners. Rimrock was also announced as the “Official Backstage Partner” of Daily’s Place.

The full slate of concerts and confirmed performance dates are outlined below. The most up to date ticketing information can be found atwww.dailysplace.com.

Date Artist May 27 Tedeschi Trucks Band with special guest TBA May 28 Train with O.A.R. and Natasha Bedingfield May 30 Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds June 11 Third Eye Blind with the Silversun Pickups July 1 Chicago and The Doobie Brothers July 13 Dierks Bentley with Cole Swindell and Jon Pardi Aug. 3 Foreigner with Cheap Trick & Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Experience Sept. 21 Zac Brown Band Date TBD Bryan Adams Date TBD Goo Goo Dolls with special guest TBA Date TBD 311 with special guest TBA Date TBD Kidz Bop

About Bold Events, LLC

Bold Events, LLC, a sister company of the Jacksonville Jaguars, is an events business responsible for attracting and planning major and minor events at EverBank Field and Daily’s Place in downtown Jacksonville, Fla. This includes programming at the Daily’s Place amphitheater and covered flex facility, as well as the unique spaces throughout EverBank Field, such as the US Assure Club, Fields Auto Terrace Suite and FanDuelVille. Bold Events serves as a one-stop concierge service for planning and executing events such as concerts, festivals, corporate and social events on a year-round basis. Meeting planners and concert promoters interested in touring the space, researching date availability or receiving a customized event proposal, can reach out to the Bold Events team at www.boldeventsjax.com or 904-633-6544.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world’s leading live entertainment company comprised of four market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, Artist Nation Management and Live Nation Media/Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com

About the Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars are a professional football team, one of 32 member clubs of the National Football League (NFL), aligned in the South Division of the American Football Conference (AFC). Founded on Nov. 30, 1993, they began play in 1995 and are heading into their 23rd season of play in 2017. The team is owned by Shahid Khan, who purchased the franchise in January of 2012. The club plays its home games at EverBank Field, located near the St. Johns River in downtown Jacksonville, Fla. Since their inaugural season in 1995 the Jaguars have won two division championships and have made six playoff appearances.

