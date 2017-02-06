Grammy Award Winning Superstar Singer, Songwriter & Producer R. Kelly Announces the After Party Tour Date for Jacksonville

VETERANS MEMORIAL ARENA – SATURDAY, MARCH 11

TICKETS ON SALE FEBRUARY 9 AT 10:00 A.M.

(Jacksonville, FL – February 6, 2017) –Three-time Grammy Award winner, multi-platinum selling singer, songwriter and producer R. Kelly is bringing The After Party Tour to Jacksonville on Saturday, March 11. Tickets will be available for purchase on Thursday, February 9 at 10:00 a.m. at the Tom Bush Family of Dealerships Box Office located at the Veterans Memorial Arena, charge by phone at (800) 745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.

Lauded as an R&B legend, R. Kelly is one of the most successful artists of all time with over 40 million albums sold worldwide, 3 Grammy Awards, 6 American Music Awards, 6 Billboard Awards, and 8 Soul Train Awards. His chart-topping hits range from “Bump N’ Grind” and “Your Body’s Callin” to Grammy Award winning “I Believe I Can Fly” and everything in between. In addition to recent collaborations with Lady Gaga (“Do What U Want”), Justin Bieber (“PYD”), Phoenix (“Trying To Be Cool” remix) and Bruno Mars (“Gorilla” remix), R. Kelly has scored hit songs for Michael Jackson (“You Are Not Alone”), Celine Dion (“I’m Your Angel”), Maxwell (“Fortunate”) and countless others. With a music career spanning over 25 years, R. Kelly has proven time and time again he’s the “King of R&B.”

For The Latest News on R. Kelly:

www.R-Kelly.com

Facebook.com/R.Kelly

Twitter.com/RKelly

instagram.com/rkelly