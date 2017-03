jacksonvillepianotuning.com

(904) 396-9650

1440 Live Oak Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32207

Vernon Humbert has been a registered Piano Technician with the Piano Technicians Guild since 1985. He has over 30 years of experience servicing all types of acoustic pianos. Services include: piano tuning, piano repair, regulation, and voicing. Servicing the Jacksonville, Florida area and closely associated with symphony musicians for more than 30 years.