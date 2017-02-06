Rise Against and Deftones to Rock Daily’s Place in June

TICKETS GO ON SALE THIS FRIDAY AT DAILYSPLACE.COM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Live Nation and Bold Events today announced that RISE AGAINST and DEFTONES will join forces this summer for an extensive co-headline tour, including a stop at Daily’s Place on June 24. Tickets will go on sale to the general public this Friday, Feb. 10, at 10 a.m. EST.

“Every once in a while you get to share the stage with a band so powerful they make you work harder. After conspiring for years, we’re excited to finally share the road with such an epic band. We can’t wait to put Deftones and Rise Against fans under the same roof in 2017,” said Rise Against.

Chicago-based band Rise Against’s most recent album is The Black Market, which hit No. 1 on the Alternative, Top Rock and Hard Rock albums charts. Alternative Press awarded The Black Market four stars, noting, “Whatever meaning you take from them [the songs]…one thing remains solid—the sheer heart with which they were forged and the very visceral emotion they contain” and Kerrang praised the album as “a magnificent wake-up call.” Rise Against is Tim McIlrath (lead vocals/rhythm guitar), Zach Blair (lead guitar), Joe Principe (bass) and Brandon Barnes (drums).

Deftones have released eight studio albums to date – including 2016’s Gore – and have sold over 10 million albums worldwide. “Hard rock thrives on conflict and chaos, and no band has found more beauty and soaring aggression within those ingredients than Deftones,” said the Los Angeles Times. The multi-Platinum, GRAMMY®-winning alternative rock band from Sacramento, CA is vocalist/guitarist Chino Moreno, guitarist Stephen Carpenter, keyboardist/samplist Frank Delgado, drummer Abe Cunningham, and bassist Sergio Vega.

Daily’s Place is currently under construction adjacent to EverBank Field, the home of the National Football League’s Jacksonville Jaguars. A partnership between the Jaguars and the City of Jacksonville, the state-of-the-art facility’s 5,500-seat amphitheater and flex facility will sit underneath an iconic roof structure, creating a one-of-a-kind outdoor concert atmosphere. Details on all concerts coming to Daily’s Place can be found atwww.dailysplace.com.