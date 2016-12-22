The Nth Power Performs at The Ritz Dec. 30

THE NTH POWER ANNOUNCE 2017 WINTER DATES FOR THEIR TO BE FREE ALBUM RELEASE TOUR

The Nth Power’s upcoming performance will be at The Ritz on Friday, December 30.

Don’t miss The Nth Power this winter when they take self-proclaimed “Spirit Music” which blends soul, jazz, funk and world-beat tracks topped with gospel-style vocals on the road. The powerhouse quartet will be showcasing tracks off of their new live release To Be Free currently out now.

It’s hard to think of a better message than the love at the heart of To Be Free, or a band better suited to spread it than The Nth Power. – Live for Live Music