BUZZ Media Group has expanded with new features and a new president

Jacksonville, Fla., Jan. 18, 2016 – The BUZZ Media Group is expanding their services to provide the Jacksonville community with even more ways to get the very best in entertainment news, events and information. It started as BUZZ Magazine and iwantaBUZZ.com and now the media company has added video production and BUZZ TV to its list of offerings. Joe Snowberger has also joined the BUZZ Media Group and will serve as president to lead the team as they change and grow.

“In this day and age, media and communications is constantly changing and we needed to change along with it,” said Mike White, founder and CEO of the BUZZ Media Group. “The addition of BUZZ TV, our video production team and Joe to lead us through the changing landscape will allow us to offer so much more to the community and local businesses.”

BUZZ TV is a weekly interview segment that spotlights new local businesses, community leaders, health professionals, attorneys, upcoming events and a variety of other topics. The show features more than 20 different guests each week, populating iwantaBUZZ.com and social media channels with a diversity of content.

Snowberger will oversee the growth of the BUZZ Media Group and brings a wealth of experience to the position. He spent 24 years in the U.S. Navy and retired as Lieutenant Commander in 2000. While enlisted, he graduated summa cum laude from Troy University with a bachelor’s degree in management. He also earned his MBA from Webster University.

“I am excited to join BUZZ as we expand our operations to provide the Jacksonville community with an excellent resource,” said Snowberger. “We are more than just a magazine, we are a way for local businesses to connect with the Jacksonville community on a new platform. I look forward to using my experience to take BUZZ to the next level.”

Snowberger has a record of success in both the private and public sector. He served as director of operations for Downtown Vision, Inc., campus director and community relations coordinator for Columbia College and program manager and executive producer at PRC Digital Media. He most recently served as community consultant and economic liaison for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and continues to serve as the CEO of the Jacksonville Historic Naval Ship Association, whose mission is to establish Florida’s First Naval Warship Museum on the USS Adams and locate the ship at the former Jacksonville Shipyards.

Snowberger is also very involved in the community. He is the co-founder of the First Coast Veterans Transition Network and serves on the board of the Florida League of Defense Contractors and the First Coast Chapter of Women in Defense. He serves on the Military Issues Council of the Jacksonville Regional Chamber of Commerce and has been involved with numerous community organizations over the years including the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Advisory Council, the United States Navy League and the Super Bowl XXXIX Host Committee. Snowberger was named one of Jacksonville Business Journal’s Veterans of Influence in 2015, is a 2015 graduate of Leadership Jacksonville and is currently enrolled in Blueprint for Leadership.

Snowberger will be managing all aspects of BUZZ Media Group. BUZZ Magazine recently expanded their content contributors and now staffs an array of local writers with knowledge on subjects such as health and nutrition, sports and fitness, community events and more.

The BUZZ Media Group is dedicated to covering a large assortment of content for readers. They have also added a coupon page to the publication and website, allowing local businesses and community leaders a way to offer daily deals to the increasing number of readers.

About BUZZ Media Group

BUZZ Media Group is a division of Client Focused Media and produces BUZZ TV, iwantaBUZZ.com and BUZZ Magazine, which is distributed monthly to more than 900 locations in Jacksonville, The Beaches, St. Augustine, Fernandina Beach, Mandarin and Orange Park. CFM was founded in 2002 and is a leading integrated marketing firm in Northeast Florida. The company provides strategic planning, marketing, creative, advertising, media buying, branding, crisis management services, and media, community, and public relations to a variety of clients. CFM and BUZZ Media is located at 1611 San Marco Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32207 and can be reached at (904)-232-3001. For more information, visit cfmedia.net or iwantaBUZZ.com.