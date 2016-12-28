BUZZ outlines 2017 editorial calendar

BUZZ Magazine has finalized the Editorial Calendar for 2017. The calendar covers a variety of topics throughout our eight sections: Community, Cuisine, Arts, Kids, Music, Sports, Health and Nightlife.

Several months will focus on significant community events and leaders. Key sporting events include The Players Championship, the Donna Marathon, the beginning of the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp’s season and more. BUZZ Magazine will also highlight multiple health awareness months including Mental Health Month, National Yoga Month, Breast Cancer Awareness and Lung Cancer Awareness.

Our magazine will focus on all things local from the best restaurants to up and coming artists. We will include countless topics within the upcoming issues of BUZZ Magazine, offering a diverse avenue of exposure for local businesses. View the calendar.