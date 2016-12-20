Cheers to Beer and Holiday Sweaters

It might just be one of the most sought-after apparel items each year at this time: the Holiday Sweater! As the calendar ticks closer to December 25, there are still a few events around Jacksonville over the next few days where you can have a beer and celebrate that heralded piece of clothing deemed “ugly,” “tacky,” or simply “Holiday.” No matter what you call it, don your Holiday best (or worst, depending on how you look at it), and take that fashion statement to some of these events:

Wednesday, 12/21: Ugly Sweater Party: Mellow Mushroom, Avondale, 6pm, featuring Sierra Nevada beers

Thursday, 12/22: Holiday Sweater Contest, Cookie Exchange, and Double Beer Release: Veterans United Craft Brewery, starting at 3pm. Features the re-release of two popular beers: Cup O’ Joe Oatmeal Espresso Stout and Flying Squirrel Nut Brown Ale. Mug Club members receive their first beer free. Holiday sweater contest. And, cookies!

Thursday, 12/22: Ugly Holiday Sweater Party & Contest: Wicked Barley Brewing Company, starting at 4pm. Food specials, special beer releases. Prizes for sweaters.

Thursday, 12/22: Ugly Sweater Party: Mellow Mushroom, Tinseltown, 6pm, featuring Sierra Nevada beers

Friday, 12/23: Ugly Sweater Party: Mellow Mushroom, Jax Beach, 6pm, featuring Sierra Nevada beers

Friday, 12/23: Ugly Sweater Bottle Share: Beer:30, Riverside (King St.), 7-10pm. Bring a bottle to share.

And, check out a couple of these other holiday beer-centric events (they probably won’t mind if you still wear that sweater):

Wednesday, 12/21: Toy and Coat Drive at Veterans United Craft Brewery, 6-9pm. Hosted by Veterans Assistance Systems, Inc., the donations will benefit Jax Beach Brother’s Keeper Homeless Outreach Network. Chili’s will provide catering. Meet some of the crew from Pinups for Patriots, and take a look at a few of the bikes from Adamec Harley Davidson.

Thursday, 12/22: Green Room Brewing releases HollaDay Spruce IPA, 4pm. This brew will definitely get you in the holiday spirit.

Cheers!

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!

Linda Johnson, Certified Cicerone®

http://www.brewnymph.com (find more beer events happening around the Jax area here, along with beerfests around Florida)

(Cover photo by Linda Johnson — and, yes, those are just a couple of my sweaters!)