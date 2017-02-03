Forecast: Good Weekend for Beer!

It’s Friday, and you survived another work week! You know you’re looking forward to a beer, whether it’s tonight, tomorrow, and/or Sunday for something known as the “Big Game.” Here are some local tastings happening this weekend around the Jax, Jax Beach and St. Augustine areas, so get out and explore some new beer!

Friday, Feb. 3:

Broudy’s, St. Augustine, Cobblestone: DuClaw Brewing Tasting, 3-6pm

Rendezvous, St. Augustine: DuClaw Brewing Spotlight, 6:30-8:30pm

Winn-Dixie, Baymeadows Jax: J Dub’s Brewing Tasting, 5-7pm

Volusia Beer Week Kickoff: A little farther south, our neighbors in Volusia County start Volusia Beer Week tonight, with several events, including a kickoff event at Abbey Bar in DeLand. Events will be happening all around Volusia County through next week, concluding with the major event, the DeLand Craft Beer Fest, on Saturday, February 11. For a list of all of the daily events, see brewnymph.com.

Saturday, Feb. 4:

Intuition Ale Works Underdark Day, starting at 11am: The annual release of the Underdark Imperial Stout. This year, the brewery is also offering two variants: Underdark with Coffee, and Underdark with Cinnamon, Vanilla and Cocoa Nibs. See the preview story here. You can bet there will be a line forming early in the morning!

Jax Brew Bus: offers a three-brewery tour around Jax breweries, starting at 12 noon. Sign up here.

Central 28 Beer Co. (DeBary) Tasting: at Earth Fare, 3-5pm.

Crabbie’s Tasting: at Total Wine, Jax, 1-4pm.

Old Coast Ales, St. Augustine: The newest brewery opened on February 1 with their own house beers on tap. They’re planning to tap a few new beers for the weekend. Read the preview story here.

Free Comedy Show: at Veterans United Craft Brewery, 8pm.

Sunday, Feb. 5:

Football Watch Party: at Wicked Barley Brewing, starting at 3pm. They’re doing it “big” for the game: as in 20-foot projection TV screen in the beer garden. They’ll be grilling outdoors, too, and offering food and beer specials. Bring a chair!

Tailgate Party: at Brewz The Filling Station, Atlantic Beach, starting at 3pm. Chef Estevan grilling up fish tacos. Tailgate party with Ballast Point beers.

BLK SHP at Intuition Food & Beer Specials for the Game: at Intuition Ale Works, 5:30-8:30pm. BLK SHP at Intuition is getting out the new smoker for the Game! Specials: Brady Back Ribs with sides, Dirty Bird smoked chicken with sides. Order from BLK SHP and get a wristband good for $1 off full pours at the Intuition bars (Underdark not included). You can even pre-order your food ahead of time!

Watch the Game: at Engine 15 Brewing Company, Jax Beach, starting at 6pm. Engine 15 is offering $3 pints of its Double Drop IPA and J’Ville Lager during the game, along with food specials.

Watch Party: at Brix Tap House, Jax Beach, starting at 6:30pm. Complimentary food items, and $1 off all draft beers til close.

