It’s Time for Florida Beerfest Season!

The first weekend of the New Year has already come and gone.

January — that means various things. First, there’s that cold wave gripping most of the nation, and even here in North Florida, we’re swapping the flip-flops for closed-toe shoes for a few days (except those really hardy types who refuse to give in to Mother Nature). NFL Playoffs are underway, and Wild Card Weekend is in the books already. And, of course, when the calendar turns to January, it’s BEER FEST SEASON in Florida! Over the next few months, suds will be flowing at beerfests all over the state, starting with events in South Florida, which is usually fairly warm in January – no parkas here. Unless you dig the snow and subfreezing temperatures in January and February, there’s no better place to be than at a beerfest in Florida.

The season kicked off at the annual Key Largo Brew on the Bay on the waterfront at Rowell’s Marina on January 7. While it looks like the sun may have been playing tag with a few clouds and rain sprinkles in Key Largo, photos showed a happy crowd sipping beers in t-shirts. Onward to Fort Lauderdale, Miami and Jupiter!

So, get those Google Maps updated, buckle up, and hit the road for a beertrip or two. If you’re looking to experience new beers and new breweries, you’ll want to experience a beerfest. Some of these beerfests are fairly close to the Jacksonville area, and craft beer geeks from North Florida have been known to make the trip to these events (including this writer). Here’s a rundown of what January and the first part of February hold … and, here we go …

1/14:

MAPLE BACON COFFEE PORTER FESTIVAL at Funky Buddha Brewery, Oakland Park, 1-5pm. Followed by Hangover Brunch on Sunday, 1/15. Yeah, I went to the annual fest in 2016 and brought back some of this awesome brew. Read my 2016 recap HERE. For 2017, there’s a new festival format, from 1-5pm. Ticket options: fest admission with one case of MBCP, fest admission with 4 bottles of MBCP, General Admission fest admission only (bottles of MBCP will be available for purchase at fest). Check out my preview story about the 2017 Fest here.

MIAMI BEER FESTIVAL, Marlins Park, Miami, 4-8pm. Fifth annual fest, on the field. Features over 60 local, regional, national and international breweries, food trucks, music, games. General Admission and VIP options – two VIP choices available, each for an extra hour of admission at 4pm. General Admission starts at 5. Get tickets here.

1/21:

DUE SOUTH BREWING TRENCH DAY, 3-6pm, Boynton Beach. The annual release of Mariana Trench Imperial Stout. Only 300 tickets to be sold. Cost $50 includes one bottle of Mariana Trench, unlimited samples of beers from Due South and other guest breweries. Additional bottles of Mariana Trench will be available for purchase. Food trucks on site.

SAVED BY THE BEER 9TH ANNIVERSARY PARTY at SWAMP HEAD BREWERY, 1-11pm, Gainesville. It’s a 90’s themed party, right down to the Vanilla IcePA! 90’s music, food trucks, and what’s sure to be a killer tap list (tba). If you haven’t been to “The Wetlands,” it’s cool, and the beer is awesome. I’ve been there a few times — even wrote about ’em once or twice. Party in G’Ville!

NEW SMYRNA BEACH BREWING Third Anniversary, New Smyrna Beach. I stopped there for the first time three years ago, and it’s a regular stop on my trips back from South Florida. Great beer, and some of the friendliest staff you’ll ever meet. Cool little place just off of US 1, with a surfing vibe. Check out my first visit here.

1/28:

JUPITER CRAFT BREWERS FEST, Roger Dean Stadium, Abacoa Town Center, Jupiter. Take a look at what happened at the 2016 fest here. One of my favorites — I’ve been there a few times – as a vendor and as an attendee! Tickets limited: 1500 online, only 1500 at the gate on fest day.



2/4:

UNDERDARK RELEASE DAY 2017 at Intuition Ale Works, Jacksonville, 11am-9pm. Annual release of Underdark Imperial Stout, usually aged in barrels. More info TBA, but limit 2 bottles per person, cash only. And, if you haven’t seen Intuition’s new home on Bay Street, you’ll want to check it out!

2/3 – 2/11:

VOLUSIA BEER WEEK, featuring events all over Volusia County. See the Volusia Beer Week Facebook Page for events, or, check out the BrewNymph.com “Tap This” page. Volusia Beer Week wraps things up with DeLand Craft Beer Fest (see below).

2/11:

DELAND CRAFT BEER FEST, 1-5pm, Downtown DeLand. The 2016 fest was a rainy blast! If you haven’t heard of DeLand, you have now: check out this writer’s 2016 recap HERE. Tickets on sale here.

And, that’s not all …. this is just the beginning of a New Year of Beer and Beerfests! Stay tuned …

Cheers,

Linda Johnson, Certified Cicerone®

www.brewnymph.com

For more info about beerfests across Florida, please take a look at www.brewnymph.com.

(Cover photo by Linda Johnson)