Kid-Friendly: Intuition Ale Works

Intuition Ale Works, downtown Jacksonville, is well-known for its local craft beer and its amazing new two-story location. Something you might not know is that it also features a “Family Game Night” for kids (and parents).

Interview with Riley Leuthold, Tap Room Manager, Intuition Ale Works:

When is Intuition Family Game Night, and when did Intuition start it up?

Second Friday of the month, 4-8pm. Our first FGN was November 18th, 2016 during our week-long 6 Year Anniversary Celebration.

Why did Intuition start Family Game Nite?

We started FGN as a way to connect with parents in the community who want to enjoy a night out for some local beer and local food without having to find a babysitter. We received such an overwhelming response after the first one that we decided to do it once a month.

Where is Family Game Nite held?

FGN is held in our brewery event space, which allows for a good view of our brewing equipment and plenty of room for activities.

What fun activities for kids are provided on Family Game Night?

We usually have a bounce house, retro video games, balloon animals, face painting, ping pong, cornhole, Giant Jenga, board and table games, hula hoops, music, complimentary juice boxes, arts and crafts, and more.

Is there a charge for the kids activities? Is there an age range that the activities are designed for?

Activities are in place for children barely old enough to walk, all the way up to adults who are children at heart, and all activities are free of charge!

Who has more fun at the Family Game Nite, the kids or the parents?

Hard to say, it’s all about perspective!

Can parents bring kids to Intuition Ale Works any time, or are there certain hours or times designated for kids visits?

We work hard to maintain a kid friendly environment during all business hours.

Are there activities for kids during regular, non-Family Game Nite times?

We have a substantial collection of games at the merchandise counter, and BLK SHP offers several kid friendly food options.

What has the feedback on Family Game Night been like?

The feedback has been amazing! Parents love being able to go out on a Friday night without having to hire a babysitter! We did not intend this as being a recurring event, but the overwhelming response convinced us to bring it back. Thank you, everybody!

What food options are available during Family Game Night?

BLK SHP has its regular food menu available, which includes everything from Mac and Cheese and Hot Dogs to Smoked Local Mullet and House Smoked Brisket Sandwich. The full menu can be found on our website at http://www.intuitionaleworks.com/food/

What else would you like parents to know about Intuition Ale Works?

We are a local company serving our own handcrafted local beer; we maintain a family-friendly atmosphere in general; and, we are here to make sure everyone has a good time!

Intuition Ale Works

929 E. Bay St.

904-683-7720

intuitionaleworks.com

Cheers!

Linda Johnson, Certified Cicerone®

www.brewnymph.com

(photos by Linda Johnson)