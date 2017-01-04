Popular Florida Brewery Funky Buddha Set to Release New Year-Round Beer; 2017 Calendar Announced

Many beer enthusiasts in North Florida who are fans of Funky Buddha Brewery have a new beer to look forward to by February.

The popular South Florida brewery has started off 2017 by announcing the addition of Pineapple Beach Blonde Ale as a new entrant into its year-round lineup of flagship beers. Created to be an “ideal beach beer,” it’s a “refreshing blonde ale kissed with gnarly waves of juicy pineapple.” The packaging artwork was inspired by Fort Lauderdale beaches. The beer will be featured during an upcoming “MBCP Draft Day” statewide tour, beginning January 26 (details about the Draft Day tour to follow). Distribution of the new Pineapple Beach Blonde Ale in six-pack bottles will begin statewide in Florida at the beginning of February. Story here.

Funky Buddha will host its Maple Bacon Coffee Porter Festival on Saturday, January 14, at the backlot of the brewery in Oakland Park. See prior Buzz story and links for the updated beer list and ticket information. This writer attended the 2016 Maple Bacon Coffee Porter “Day” (it’s a “Fest” this time around), as did a number of other craft beer lovers from the Jacksonville area.

The brewery also released its 2017 Tap Room and Distribution Schedule last month (for those of you who like to plan these things out). The calendar features monthly “Little Buddha” Small Batch releases, along with seasonals, and limited drafts.

Cheers,

Linda Johnson, Certified Cicerone®

http://www.brewnymph.com

(Cover photo by Linda Johnson)