Ringin’ in the Brew Year

It’s another Holiday Weekend! New Year’s Eve happens to fall on a Saturday this year, and it’s the same day as the Tax Slayer Bowl at EverBank Field. For many, that means another three-day weekend (and, depending on how you look at it: either more reason to party, or more reason to relax). The local craft beer scene is always up for a party, and when a holiday and a major event share the calendar, you can believe there will be more than a few beer-related events. So, whether you’re local or visiting, get ready to ring in the Brew Year! Here a few brew-related happenings at familiar craft beer-centric spots around the Jax area, and in order to do this right, let’s make a weekend out of it, starting with Thursday:

Thursday, 12.29:

♦ “Stoutageddon” at Engine 15 Brewing, Jax Beach, 6pm. OK, it’s not a New Year’s Eve event, but that doesn’t mean you can’t start the party early. It’s a unique three-brewery tap takeover featuring stouts and other popular beers from Engine 15, Cigar City Brewing, and Oskar Blues Brewery, starting at 6pm. And, Engine 15 is releasing a new Imperial Stout for the occasion. All of Engine 15’s 50 taps will pour beers from only these three breweries. Check out the preview story here.

♦ The TaxSlayer Bowl features GA Tech v. Kentucky, so the good folks at Kentucky Ales (Alltech Lexington Brewing & Distlling Co.) have put together an enormous list of weekend events around town (be on the lookout for additional events to be named also):

◊”Dine Kentucky” at Kitchen on San Marco (Thursday-Saturday), San Marco: Kitchen has four specialty kegs of Kentucky Ales, along with Bourbon and Whiskey from Alltech Lexington: Bourbon Barrel Ale, Old Fashioned Barrel Ale, Bourbon Barrel Honey Brown, Barrel Aged Strawberry Wheat, Town Branch Bourbon, Pearse Lyons Reserve Whiskey. Menu also includes featured Kentucky Cocktails. Special food items: Three Courses of Kentucky: Old fashioned glazed hickory smoked wings, Kitchen on San Marco Hot Brown Bourbon Ale pot de crème

◊Mug Specials at 1904 Music Hall, Downtown: 32 oz. Kentucky Ales mug specials all weekend

◊Smoked Glass event at Downtown Cigar Lounge, Downtown: featuring Kentucky Ales

◊Tap Spotlight at Spliff’s Gastropub, Downtown: featuring Kentucky Ales

◊Tap Takeover with Special Event Kentucky Burger at M Shack, Riverside: featuring Kentucky Ales and special occasion burger

◊Basketball Watch Party at Grape & Grain Exchange, San Marco, 6:30-8:30pm: featuring Kentucky Ales beer and spirits

◊Tap Takeover at Hourglass Pub, Downtown, startingat 7pm

Friday, 12.30:

♦ Cigar Pairing with Kentucky Ales at Downtown Cigar Lounge, Downtown: Receive a pass to the private NYE Party (a members only event)

♦Kentucky Ales Tap Takeover at The Bearded Pig, San Marco, 4pm

♦Kentucky Ales Tap Takeover at Beer:30 San Marco, San Marco, 5:3opm

♦Brewery Tour on the Jax Brew Bus, 7pm. Visit three Jax breweries; includes beer sampling at each stop.

Saturday, 12.31:

♦All-Day New Years Eve Happy Hour at Brewz n Dawgz, St. Augustine, starting at 11am. Happy Hour pricing on all drafts all day (24 Florida drafts on tap). $1 off bottles, $1 off all food. Buy One; Get One Half Off on all wine, champagne and mead by glass or bottle.

♦New Year’s Eve at Wicked Barley Brewing Company, Jax, starting at 11am. It’s an all-day party, featuring special batch beer releases during the day, extended hours, food specials. Complimentary sparkling cider toast at midnight. At 8pm: tapping Pumpkin Belgian Ale aged in rum barrels. Music by Chase Fouraker at 8:30pm.

♦New Years Eve Brewery Tour on the Jax Brew Bus, 12pm. Visit three Jax breweries; includes beer sampling at each stop.

♦Beach Blast-Off at St. Augustine Beach Pier and After-Party at Salt Life Food Shack, St. Augustine Beach. Food vendors. Starting at 4pm. Beer/wine/champagne tent. Fireworks with music at 8:30pm. 80’s Glam/Rock/Hair Band Papercutt on stage 8-9pm. Free shuttles available to/from Pier. After party at Salt Life Food Shack on the beach starting at 10pm; free shuttle to any official event parking lot after festivities end. Salt Life features over 15 taps of beer, in addition to cocktails.

♦New Years Eve at Seven Bridges Grille & Brewery, Southside, starting at 6pm. Party til 2am. Dinner specials including fresh mussels and coffee rubbed ribeyes. “Ol’ Woody” back on tap. Imperial Pilsner aged in bourbon barrels. The Break Even Band plays from 9-1am. Make your reservation by calling (904) 997-1999 or visiting www.opentable.com.

♦New Years Eve at Royal Palm Village Wine & Tapas, Atlantic Beach, starting at 7pm. Featuring heavy hors d’oeuvres, buffet, dessert, wine and beer for $75 per person. For reservations, call (904) 372.0052. For a sampling of the menu, see link.

♦New Years Eve Party at Alewife Bottleshop & Tasting Room, Riverside, starting at 7pm. Featuring vintage and rare beers, complimentary beer toast at midnight, pinata, Cantillon Fou’ Foune pours (blend of lambics aged 18-20 months with apricot; pours while they last), NYE swag.

♦New Years Eve at Ann O’Malleys, St. Augustine, starting at 8pm. Music by Joe Schauer, complimentary champagne toast at midnight.

♦New Years Eve at Prohibition Kitchen, St. Augustine, starting at 8pm. The newest food and nightlife spot in downtown St. Augustine on St. George Street just opened. Restaurant features 30 draft beer taps, along with a wide selection of bourbon & whiskeys, with a full liquor bar. Opens at 3pm. Party starts at 8pm, with Hot Club of SRQ on stage (four-piece string band). At 9pm, menu changes to late night snacks menu. Starting at 9pm, cover charge of $15 to enter for the night, 21+ only, includes champagne toast at midnight. Bar seats available at first come first serve, and by 10pm, all downstairs seating (other than VIP) will be first come, first serve. You can also purchase a 4-top table on the upper-level mezzanine for $100, a reservation from 8pm-midnight, which is when a server will be provided, includes champagne toast at midnight. There are still two VIP large-group tables available for 8 or 15 people ($250, $500), includes one bottle of Rosa Regal, and two bottles of champagne. Both on the lower level. After the countdown, more dancing with Hot Club of SRQ, and then finish things off with DJ Sensi until last call! It’s Gatsby get-down, so feel free to dress in your best flapper or gangster attire.

♦New Years Eve Brewhouse Bash at River City Brewing Company, Jax, starting at 9pm. Party til 2am. View of the fireworks. Two AUCD bar packages (well & premium) available and include: light food/appetizers, DJ. Order tickets online, $65, $85. Tickets available at door cash only, but expect price increase. Designated Driver option available. Tickets here.

♦New Years Eve Party at Brewz, The Filling Station, Atlantic Beach, starting at 9pm. Ticketed event, $20 includes DJ and all-you-can-eat from a local restaurant (tba), 20% off growler fills and drinks. Tickets limited to 40 people. Call Brewz to reserve your ticket: (904) 372-9297.

♦New Years Eve River Bash at Jacksonville Landing, starting at 9pm. All-inclusive packages and view of the fireworks spectacular. For tickets, see link.

Happy New Year, everyone! For these and more beer-centric events around Jax, Jax Beach and St. Augustine (as well as beerfests around Florida), please visit http://www.brewnymph.com.

