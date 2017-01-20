Southern Swells Brewing, Jax Beach, Announces Grand Opening January 28

Breaking news, January 20: The Jax area’s newest brewery, Southern Swells Brewing Company, has announced via its Facebook page that it will open its new tap room on Saturday, January 28 at noon, with a Grand Opening celebration. The new brewery is located on Beach Blvd. in Jax Beach. At the helm of the new brewery are partners Corey Adams and Jay Varney. Following signing of the lease last spring, renovations began on the former space, occupied by a dance studio. News of the new brewery broke last April. This writer interviewed the two partners at that time; read the first story to report the news here.

Congratulations to Southern Swells Brewing!

