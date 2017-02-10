Valentine’s Day at Green Room Brewing: Box of Chocolates

Roses are red, violets are blue. Nothing says Valentine’s Day, like Green Room’s Box of Chocolates Brews.

A typical Valentine’s Day treat? Chocolate, of course! Add that decadence to your beer, and taste the indulgence at the annual holiday of love tradition at Green Room Brewing on Tuesday, February 14.

The “Box of Chocolates” is back! If you like dark beers, you will LOVE the stouts served up on Green Room’s Valentine’s Day platter. The set of six sample-sized dark beers will be available when the tap room opens at 4pm on Valentine’s Day.

Owner and Head Brewer Eric Luman has put together a “lovely” ensemble this year.

One of Green Room’s most popular beers is the Count Shakula Oatmeal Chocolate Stout (6.2 ABV). Yes, it will be on the special menu, along with several flavorful variations …. (are you ready for this?): Thin Mint Count Shakula (think mint cookie), Count PNut (peanuts ‘n chocolate), Vanilla Count Shakula (vanilla is a lovely flavor), Hazelnut Count Shakula (definitely a romantic touch). And, there’s more. Recently, Green Room tapped its “Galactic Cinnamon Buns” Imperial Stout (9.0 ABV), a delectable creation of cinnamon, vanilla and hazelnut, along with chocolate. How about adding another dose of chocolate for the special occasion? Yes, it’s true, and it’s the Chocolate Covered Cinnamon Buns, rounding out the “Box of Chocolates.” As Eric says, you “can’t go wrong” on that last one.

This writer was on the precipice of chocolate beer nirvana at last year’s Box of Chocolates Day, and it looks like this year promises much of the same heavenly delight.

Whether you have a “significant other,” or you’re “on your own” this Valentine’s Day, one thing is certain: your taste buds will love you for sampling these brews.

If you’re not already familiar with Green Room Brewing, take a look at last year’s brewery anniversary.

Green Room recently added a new outdoor deck at the front entrance of its tap room, and the venue is also undergoing expansion of the brewery operations. Green Room Brewing is located at 228 – 3rd Street North, Jacksonville Beach, about a block away from the beach, and is open six days a week (closed Monday).

Love and Cheers!

Linda Johnson, Certified Cicerone®

www.brewnymph.com

(cover photo of 2016 Green Room Brewing Box of Chocolates by Linda Johnson)