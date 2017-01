4124 Southside Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32216, (904) 641-6888

It’s what’s on the inside, that counts. It comes in handy, for people in the area who need liquor. It’s open from 8 am to 11 am Monday through Thursday, 8 am to 12 am Friday through Saturday, and 8 am through 9 pm on Sunday. It’s free parking and wheelchair accessible.