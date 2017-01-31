Pusser’s Bar & Grill

Bar/Restaurant Name: Pusser’s Bar and Grille

Interviewee: Neal Sheppard, Manager

Address: 816 Highway A1A North, Ponte Vedra

Phone number: 904.280.7766

Website: PussersUsa.com



What inspired the unusual name? The “Pusser” was the person who gave out the daily ration of Rum to the British Royal Navy.

What is unique about your bar area? Our bar area is constructed to look like the inside of a ship.

When is Happy Hour? Mon through Fri 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

What kind of weekly drink specials do you all offer? ½ off drafts, ½ off House Wings and $3.50 well drinks.

Tell us about your best selling drink. Our best seller is the Pusser’s Painkiller. Our customer love this rum-based drink. It is purchased as a level 2 for $7, level 3 for $8 or a 4 alcohol level for $9.

Do you serve any local liquors or brews? We have several of the local brewery’s items in stock.

Do you all have music or any kind of events? We have live music Wed through Sat.

What compliments do you hear most often from your customers? We consistently hear that the atmosphere is relaxed and perfect for a cool, tropical drinks on the outdoor decks. And that our food is amazing as well.

When customers are having a really good time at your business what are they doing? Mostly enjoying the outside patio and upper deck.

Busiest night of the week? Friday is definitely our busiest night!

What does your staff enjoy the most about working here? The Players Championship (TPC) in May!!

What do you want more people to know about your business? We just want our customers to know that Pusser’s is a fun and casual place to be. Additionally, because we have many daily specials we want to encourage customers to be sure to ‘Like’ our Facebook page so that you can see what specials are going on each day.

Drink Recipe:

Pusser’s Painkiller

1 oz. cream of coconut

1oz. fresh orange juice

4 oz. pineapple juice

2-4 oz. of Pusser’s Rum

to finish, top with fresh grated nutmeg, an orange slice, and a cherry