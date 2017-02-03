We All Scream for Ice Cream!

Five F(X) Ice Cream and Taiyaki is a shop that makes your ice cream right in front of you. First, order your flavor of ice cream and the type of milk you want. There are classic flavors like chocolate, white chocolate, and strawberry. There are also unique flavors like espresso, green tea, taro, and lavender. Some of the milks they offer are whole milk, 2% milk, almond milk, soy milk, and coconut milk. This is a great option for people who are lactose intolerant and still love ice cream! Natural ingredients and the milk of your choosing gets mixed together with a hand blender and poured onto a metal plate cooled by liquid nitrogen. The plate is at a freezing temperature and the staff mixes it around with tools that look similar to ice scrapers to create your custom ice cream. Ta-da! The toppings available are fruits and non-fruits, which include sprinkles, chocolate chips, and mochi. After the ice cream is made, you can choose from a regular bowl, a waffle bowl, or waffle cone for no extra charge.

The other popular treat offered, which is also in the name, is a taiyaki. Taiyakis are basically stuffed waffles in the shape of a fish. There are sweet and savory fillings: Nutella; peanut butter; strawberry; blueberry and cream cheese; red bean; and ham, bacon, egg, and cheese, just to name a few. Order these with your ice cream because they take a little longer to make than the ice cream. Five F(X) Ice Cream and Taiyaki has different Facebook pages for each of their locations, Orange Park, Baymeadows, and San Jose Blvd, where they will share pictures of their happy customers, with your permission of course. Once they have a certain amount of pictures they make prints and hang pictures on their walls in their store. Five F(X) Ice Cream and Taiyaki also has a website that has their locations, their menu, and franchise opportunities. They are open until 11PM Tuesday-Saturday and 10:30 PM Sundays and Mondays. Five F(X) Ice Cream and Taiyaki is a great late night gathering place for great time with friends and family and excellent ice cream.

There are three locations in the Jacksonville area.

9802 Baymeadows Rd #6, Jacksonville, FL 32256

10950 San Jose Blvd #6, Jacksonville, FL 32223

410 Blanding Blvd Suite 7, Orange Park, FL 32073