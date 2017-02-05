Jacksonville’s Best Cocktail Runs

Jenn Leonard is the voice behind local running blog RunsWithPugs. She has lived in Northeast Florida for almost ten years, with her husband, son and grumble of pugs.

Running is fun. Running with friends and adult beverages is even better. Here are some of Jacksonville’s best running events, with a side of your favorite libations.

Wine & Chocolate Run

April 22, 2017; San Marco Square

Winding through historic San Marco, this event combines 3.1 miles of fun with the perfect post-race pairing: wine and chocolate. Finishers receive a custom wine glass, and can celebrate their run with samples of vintages and chocolate from area restaurants and shops. (Registration opens soon).

National Beer Mile

date to be announced; Jacksonville

Limited to the 21 and up crowd, the National Beer Mile is a unique challenge. Run one mile, as hard as possible, while stopping at each quarter mile mark to down a beer. Sounds like a good time? Give it a try when the National Beer Mile returns to Jacksonville later this year.

Viva La Margarita 5K

date to be announced; Jacksonville

Dubbed “the most twisted race”, Viva La Margarita promises a festive event for runners and walkers alike. Participants receive a wicking t-shirt and finisher’s medal, and a celebratory margarita at the finish line. Runners are encouraged to dress in costume and have a blast along a 5K or 10K route.

Running for Brews Social Club

weekly at Grafitti Junktion, 265 5th Avenue North, Jacksonville Beach

The Running for Brews social club is a great alternative to an official 5K. Meet on Thursdays at 7:00 PM at Graffiti Junktion for a casual run open to all paces. Make new running buddies while touring Jacksonville Beach on foot, then celebrate with the libation of your choice.