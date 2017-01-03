Cigar City 2017 release dates set

For many Florida craft beer fans, the brewery that epitomizes great Florida beer is Cigar City Brewing Company. Based in Tampa, the brewery was founded by Joey Redner in 2009 with his flagship brew, Jai Alai IPA. The beer was a hit with beer lovers both locally and throughout the Sunshine state and Redner quickly grew his business.
Today Cigar City is still known for its highly-rated flagship brew, but it is also known for its many specialty releases. Beers like the legendary Hunahpu’s Imperial Stout and Marshal Zhukov’s Imperial Stout cause quite a stir in the craft beer community. So much so that Hunahpu’s has its own release day festival that features more than 100 top-tier breweries bringing their best beers for fans to enjoy. This year, Hunahpu’s Day falls on March 11. Tickets are still available and can only be purchased online at here.
For the rest of Cigar City’s release dates see the calendar below.
January
Nitro Series: El Coco Coconut Flan Ale
Special Release: White Oak Jai Alai
February
Nitro Series: El Coco Coconut Flan Ale
Special Release: White Oak Jai Alai
March
Nitro Series: Hornswoggled Red Ale
Special Release: Marshal Zhukov’s Penultimate Push
April
Nitro Series: Hornswoggled Red Ale
Special Release: Guayabera Citra Pale Ale
May
Nitro Series: Vanilla Maduro Brown Ale
Special Release: Vanilla Maduro Brown Ale
June
Nitro Series: Vanilla Maduro Brown Ale
Special Release: White Oak Jai Alai,
July
Nitro Series: Horchata Tropical Ale
Special Release: White Oak Jai Alai
August
Nitro Series: Horchata Tropical Ale
Special Release: Marshal Zhukov’s Imperial Stout
September
Nitro Series: Good Gourd Imperial Pumpkin Ale
Special Release: Good Gourd Imperial Pumpkin Ale
October
Nitro Series: Good Gourd Imperial Pumpkin Ale
Special Release: Guayabera Citra Pale Ale
November
Nitro Series: Cafe Con Leche Sweet Stout
Special Release: Vanilla Maduro Brown Ale
December
Nitro Series: Cafe Con Leche Sweet Stout
Special Release: Cafe Con Leche Sweet Stout
Visit Cigar City Brewing’s website (www.cigarcitybrewing.com) for more beer information and to find the CCB beer closest to you.