Harpoon to release single hop pale ale

Boston, MA (January 2017) – Spring in New England can be fickle; snow one day, shorts weather the next. To help equip beer drinkers for whatever spring tosses their way, Harpoon has released a single hop Spring Pale Ale that’s just right for whatever the day brings. Introducing Harpoon’s new spring seasonal Fresh Tracks, a beer brewed to embrace the season. Hibernation be damned; round up some friends, grab some beers, and get outside to make some fresh tracks of your own.

Harpoon Fresh Tracks is hop forward without being bitter. This single hop Pale Ale showcases the piney, citrusy character of Centennial hops. Bright and golden, light and drinkable, the subtle malt flavor lets the hops shine.

Fresh Tracks Tasting Notes:

Appearance: Bright gold

Aroma: Pine, citrus, floral hop

Mouth feel: Light, drinkable

Taste: Subtle malt behind piney hops

Finish: Clean with a slight bitterness

Fresh Tracks Specs:

Style: Single Hop Pale Ale

ABV: 6.2%

IBU: 38

Harpoon Fresh Tracks is now available in 12 oz. bottles, cans, and on draft. To locate Harpoon Fresh Tracks, use the Harpoon Beer Finder at http://www.harpoonbrewery.com/beer-finder, checking back periodically for new locations.