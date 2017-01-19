Night Skies Astronomy Program at Fort Frederica National Monument

January 21st 7:00pm-9:00pm, Free Admission

Saint Simons Island, GA – “The night sky is the world’s largest national park with its stark beauty available to anyone who steps outside and looks up.” –Geoff Chester, US Naval Observatory

Starry night skies and natural darkness are important components of the special places the National Park Service protects. National parks hold some of the last remaining harbors of darkness and provide an excellent opportunity for the public to experience this endangered resource. The NPS is dedicated to protecting and sharing this resource for the enjoyment of current and future generations.

As part of the Night Skies Initiative, Fort Frederica National Monument, in conjunction with the University of North Florida, will offer a special astronomy night between 7:00pm-9:00pm, on January 21st, 2017. Dr. John Hewitt, UNF-Physics Department, will offer a short presentation about the wonders of the night sky followed by viewing through telescopes. A limited number of telescopes will be made available for public use; we encourage participants to bring their own to reduce viewing times. Have a telescope but don’t know how to use it? Bring it to the event and be part of our star party! We’ll have limited staff to help if you need assistance.

Happy stargazing!

www.nps.gov/fofr