Throw on your best retro attire and join the fun at the Anheuser-Busch brewery for the Party of the Decades on Friday, April 28! This is a progressive party – different ticket levels will allow you to experience the various entertainment throughout the different decades.

You will start in the Roaring 20s at 6:30PM with live entertainment, finger foods and for those with a level 1 ticket, a cash bar.* There will be a costume contest for the best dressed of the 20s. If you don’t want to get stuck solely swinging the night away, make sure you upgrade to the level 2 access ticket and move on to the 1960s.

The Groovy 60s party gets started at 7:30PM and will have all the comforts of the rock and roll era. The level 2 ticket will give you access to both the Roaring 20s and the Groovy 60s, as well as unlimited beer and wine. There will be a 60s costume contest for men and women! However, if you don’t want to do The Twist all night long, you can always upgrade to the Rocking 80s all access ticket, and move on to the final decade of the night.

The Rocking 80s party will be the highlight of the night! The all access ticket gets you into all three decades, plus you get food and unlimited beer and wine all night. The 80s will open up at 8:30PM and the party won’t stop rocking until 10:30PM! There will be a costume contest for both best dressed of the 80s and one for overall best dressed of all decades. The all access pass is the way to go if you want to party through the decades and see it all!

The Buzz Media Group and Junior League are excited to share the first annual Party of the Decades at the Anheuser-Busch Brewery with the Jacksonville community! Buy your tickets now.