Sweetwater announces four new releases for spring

Sweetwater Brewing Company, the Atlanta craft beer powerhouse has four new beers heading to market in February: Grass Monkey (new spring seasonal), Old Man Johnson’s Farm (new Dank Tank), Mosaic IPA (the first bottle released from The Hatchery), and a 20th Anniversary Ale. Grass Monkey and Old Man will release Thursday, January 26, Mosaic in early February, and the 20th Anniversary Ale at their 20th anniversary party on February 19.

Details on all:

New Spring Seasonal:

Grass Monkey – hoppy pale wheat with lemongrass

Get sprung this spring with this funky monkey of a wheat ale. A big stash of Lemondrop hops were added to the kettle and the dry hop, delivering a big citrus blast. Lemongrass herbs were added for a refreshing twist and exotic aroma. The light malt bill lets the piney, grassy, lemony notes shine. Light in body with bright citrus notes, this is an extremely complex but very easy drinking brew. Available February – April on draft, in 12 oz bottles, 12 oz cans and 16 oz cans.

Malts: 2 Row, Wheat

Hops: Lemondrop

ABV: 5.4%

IBUs: 35

New Dank Tank Brew:

Old Man Johnson’s Farm – imperial stout with raspberries

Intense aromas of roasted coffee and chocolate from the malt bill are balanced by a subtle hop accompaniment. A purple rain of fresh raspberries added during fermentation complement the dark chocolate with a tasty sweetness. Dust off your beret, put her on the back of your bike, and take a ride down by Old Man’s Johnson’s Farm. Available starting early February, on draft only.

Yeast: London Ale

Malt Bill: 2-Row, Munich, Roasted Barley, Black Malt, Chocolate, Dark Chocolate, Caramel

Hops: Columbus, Willamette, US Golding

Fruit Addition: Meeker Red Raspberries

ABV: 9.6%

IBUs: 60

First Hatchery Series Bottle Release:

*The Hatchery is SweetWater’s new pilot system, a 5-barrel brewhouse. The majority of the Hatchery brews are only available on draft at the brewery. The brewery plans to release one bottle per seasonal variety pack release.

Single Hop Mosaic IPA – an India Pale Ale featuring Mosaic hops

The mind-blowing Mosaic hop and a simple grain bill were chosen, along with a hefty late hop addition and a generous dry hop schedule – all to best showcase the juicy orange, mango, citrus and passionfruit flavors, and big, tropical, biscuity aroma. The result is a light, crushable, moderately bitter brew for hopheads. 6% ABV. Available February – April only in spring variety packs (bottles).

New COrk and Cage Release:

20th Anniversary Ale – an imperial IPA featuring Hash on Brett

Extremely hop forward with a residual sweetness; golden in color with a haze. The Brettanomyces used is a SweetWater house blend. As fermentation finishes, the Brett will start to produce its associated acids and phenols, lending a slightly tart finish. The aroma is fruity, herbal, tropical and citrusy, and the Brett gives a nice touch of funk and earthy phenolics. Will be released at SweetWater’s 20th Anniversary Celebration: Sunday, February 19 at the brewery, featuring live music with moe.; tickets available here: https://sweetwater.xorbia.com/20th-anniversary-party/) Available in 750 mL bottles.

Malts: Pilsner, Maris Ottler, Wheat, Flaked Oats, Midnight Wheat

Hops: Bravo, Mosaic, Citra

Dry Hops: Mosaic, Citra

Hash: Fresh Citra Lupulin Blend

Yeast: Belgian Ardennes

ABV: 9%

IBUs: 81