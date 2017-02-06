Sports Medicine Moment: Cardiac Conditions – Hypertrophic Cardiac Myothopy

Sports Medicine Moment: Heart related issues in the athlete

Written by: Tristen Robinson

Tristen Robinson, M.S., ATC, LAT is a BUZZ Gear Up Blogger and an instructor at Andrew Jackson High School, for the sports medicine magnet program. Checkout the program’s Facebook page at Andrew Jackson High School Sports Medicine. https://www.Facebook.com/Jacksonsportsmed/

Sports medicine, in general is an umbrella term. There are many professions that fall under this umbrella, from personal trainer to orthopedic surgeon. With that, there are many injuries that these professionals see that are common to the athletic/active population. One area of the body that one might NOT consider common in this population are issues/conditions of the heart. Cardiac problems are not what someone may think of first when we’re talking about a person who is physically active, however, there are some conditions that are more common than you think; some that are exacerbated with physical activity; and some that are life threatening. This month, as we celebrate Valentine’s Day, our theme will be, common heart related issues in athletes. Our first condition we will discuss is, hypertrophic cardiomyothopy (HCM).

Not to be confused with athlete’s heart, HCM is a genetic condition that the American Heart Association states affects men and women equally. It is similar to athlete’s heart because there is an overall enlarging or thickening of the heart. The heart is a muscle and like any muscle, the more you work it, the larger and stronger it will become. However, in HCM, the enlarging/thickening of the heart is for no apparent reason. For this reason, it often goes undetected in athletes.

HCM usually presents with little to no signs or symptoms. Heart murmur, shortness of breath, blackouts, or even heart palpitations (uncomfortable feeling of the heartbeat), are signs or symptoms that may occur. More often than not, HCM, is diagnosed via EKG, echocardiogram, or post modem (deceased). Typically, when the condition is diagnosed, and individual who is active is encouraged to stop or drastically decrease from high intensity activity. Reason being, HCM is one of the leading causes of sudden cardiac arrest; a condition we will talk about later.

More or less, it is important to understand the seriousness of having this condition. It is not to say that if diagnosed, a person with HCM cannot be physically active. However, this condition has retired many athletes prematurely while and for some, unfortunately, ended their life. To read more about HCM visit:

http://www.heart.org/HEARTORG/Conditions/More/Cardiomyopathy/Hypertrophic-Cardiomyopathy_UCM_444317_Article.jsp#.WI6Oq9IrLIV

http://www.4hcm.org/content.asp?contentid=148

This has been your sports medicine moment….