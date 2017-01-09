Sports Medicine Moment: Cold Weather Sports Injuries – Frostbite

Cold Weather Sports Injuries – Frostbite

Written by Tristen Robinson

Tristen Robinson, M.S., ATC, LAT is a BUZZ Gear Up Blogger and an instructor at Andrew Jackson High School, for the sports medicine magnet program.

As we continue with our theme of common injuries that occur in the cold, our next injury we will discuss is, frostbite. Any time the temperature is below 32°F, exposed skin has an increased chance of freezing. When the temperatures are that low, the body reduces the amount of blood to the extremities in order to maintain core body temperature. This reduction in blood flow in combination with freezing temperatures, simply put, freezes the body’s tissue. Sweating may also increase this effect. Frostbite commonly affects the extremities but more specifically, toes, fingers, earlobes and nose. With that being said, similar to muscle strains, frostbite can be greatly decreased by simply reducing the amount of skin exposed during your outdoor sport or activity.

Frostbite can be broken into three stages, if left untreated. The first stage, more commonly seen in athletics is also called frostnip. Usually, the sensation of pins and needles in addition to skin turning soft, occurs at this stage. There is typically no permanent damage and gently warming the area with warm water or air can reverse the affects. Never use hot water or air to re-warm tissue. This could potentially cause more damage by burning the tissue. The second stage is more noticeable to the eye with the skin appearing waxy, swollen, and the sensation of numbness in the affected area. This stage may still be treatable with warm water or air immersion. The most serious of the three is the third stage. It is during this stage that not only are the outer layers frozen, but the deeper layers under the skin (vessels, nerves, muscles, etc.) are frozen. This stage would require advanced medical attention to be treated.

One good thing about participating in activities in cold weather is that, your body is usually already covered for some warmth. However, it is easy to forget about those areas like the ears, nose, and fingers that will also be exposed to the cold temperature. That’s why if you’ve ever watched a soccer game being played in cold weather, the players are wearing gloves and something to cover their ears. Thankfully, living in Florida we do not have to worry about that as much. However, if the possibility presents itself next time, you will be in the know.

This has been your sports medicine moment.