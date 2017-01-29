Sports Medicine Moment: Cold Weather Sports Injuries – Hypothermia

Written by: Tristen Robinson

Tristen Robinson, M.S., ATC, LAT is a BUZZ Gear Up Blogger and an instructor at Andrew Jackson High School, for the sports medicine magnet program. Checkout the program’s Facebook page at Andrew Jackson High School Sports Medicine. https://www.Facebook.com/Jacksonsportsmed/

As we wrap up this month’s theme of cold weather injuries, I would be remiss if I didn’t discuss hypothermia. Although not a “common” injury as it pertains to athletics, it is always a possibility with a combination of cold/freezing temperatures and minimal layers (uniforms). In fact, when you factor in wind chill, it can take approximately 30 minutes for exposed flesh to freeze.

Hypothermia is an extreme decrease in body heat; at or below 95°F. This typically happens because heat is lost faster than it can be replaced. IT IS IMPORTANT TO NOTE THAT TIMELY AND APPROPRIATE MEDICAL CARE IS NEEDED TO PREVENT A MEDICAL EMERGENCY. When someone is suffering from hypothermia, there is a staged progression that occurs, if the individual is not cared for properly. The stages begin with looming hypothermia and end with severe hypothermia. As the stages progress, so do the severity of the signs and symptoms. Initially, shivering may occur or foot stomping to produce heat. As the individual continues to go untreated, coordination decreases, muscles stiffen, and the skin changes color. Eventually, shivering will discontinue and verbal as well as cognitive function becomes affected. During the final stages, weakness, pupil dilation, and shallow breathing, results in a precursor to collapse.

Treatment after hypothermia is established should be done in a timely manner. First and foremost, removing yourself or the individual out the cold environment is needed. The person should then be warmed with layers for insulation. This can be done by standing around a fire, stove, or heater wrapped in blankets, extra clothing, etc. NEVER USE HOT WATER OR AN ELECTRIC BLANKET TO TRY TO EXPEDITE THE WARMING PROCESS. THIS COULD LEAD TO CARDIAC ARREST. If the individual is at the stage where their speech is slurred and their coordination is affected, they are suffering from moderate to severe hypothermia and should seek immediate advanced medical care.

I hope you have enjoyed this series on cold weather injuries. The injuries that I discussed are not all inclusive and of course are from my personal and professional experience. Next month, with Valentine’s Day being the staple holiday, we will discuss heart related conditions/issues commonly associated with athletes.

This has been your sports medicine moment…