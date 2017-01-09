Sports Medicine Moment: Cold Weather Sports Injuries

Cold Weather Sports Injuries – Muscle Strain

Written by: Tristen Robinson

Tristen Robinson, M.S., ATC, LAT is a BUZZ Gear Up Blogger and an instructor at Andrew Jackson High School, for the sports medicine magnet program. Checkout the program’s Facebook page at Andrew Jackson High School Sports Medicine. https://www.Facebook.com/Jacksonsportsmed/

If you’ve lived in Florida long enough, you are familiar with mainly two seasons (Hot or Cold). For some of you, your favorite football teams that are still playing, will experience the extreme cold. As the NFL playoffs kickoff (unfortunately, only one Florida team participated) and for all the games being played much further from the equator than Florida, we will discuss some of the most common injuries that occur in the cold. This discussion can assist you fantasy owners, weekend warriors, parents of children participating, or just the reader who likes to be in the know. Our first injury is, a muscle strain.

It is important to first know what a “STRAIN” is. It sounds similar to another word you may have heard, “SPRAIN”. Although sounding similar, a strain and a sprain are injuries of two different structures. A strain is an over-stretch or sometimes tear of a muscle or tendon (structure that connects muscle to bone). A sprain however, is an over-stretch of a ligament (structure that connects bone to bone). Although strains are common with physical activity in general, they are common in cold weather because of the decrease in muscle elasticity due to the cold temperatures. Individuals exercising in cold temperatures must plan for an appropriate amount of time to warm-up; adding extra time to account for the cold temperatures. In addition, athletes who may have prolonged rest time after the warm-up, should consider keeping their muscles active until called to participate in the game or practice.

Strains can be extremely painful and depending on certain factors such as location and severity, may take an extended time to heal. The severity can be classified into 3 categories: mild, moderate, and severe; with the time to heal increasing with the severity, respectively. Often times, strains present with pain along the injured muscle or tendon, muscle weakness, and inflammation. In most cases, strains heal on their own. However, without proper treatment, an increase of re-injury is likely to occur. That is why it is important to seek the appropriate medical professional (e.g. Athletic Trainer, Physical Therapist, etc.) who can assist with the proper treatment.

All in all, strains are common in sports in general. Factor in cold weather and you may have an increased likelihood of one occurring. Nevertheless, with proper warm-up time along with constant muscle activity to hinder decreases in muscle temperature, the chances of occurrence are greatly decreased.

This has been your sports medicine moment.